Big Sean Receives Heartfelt Life Advice From Will Smith Ahead Of New Album

Sean is really going for the wholesome rebrand.

Big Sean is entering a new era. The man who made "A$$" has become a family man. He's not trying to hide it, either. The music video for his new single, "On Up," is dedicated to his son, and sees the Detroit legend wax poetic on getting older. He's wholesome now, so it shouldn't really be a surprise that he linked up with the most wholesome artist in hip-hop history: Will Smith. Big Sean chopped it up with Smith on TikTok, with the latter providing some useful tips on how to navigate the music industry.

Big Sean posted the conversation on August 5. "@WillSmith dropping [gem emoji]’s," he wrote in the caption. Sure enough, the former Fresh Prince made some good points. He urged the Detroit rapper to be mindful of change, and be willing to embrace it. If a person does't embrace change, it's going to be a difficult transition. "When you hit the edge of the material world and… you know, I call it cliff top," Smith explained. "Cliff top is the opposing aspect of rock bottom. When somebody hits rock bottom and can go no lower, you need to get your sh*t together or you die."

Will Smith Urged Big Sean To Embrace Change

While the notion of falling off a cliff sounds frightening, Will Smith noted that it was also freeing. "Cliff top is either you find God," the artist explained. "Or you die 'cause there’s nothing else here for you." Smith's words have additional resonance, given the setbacks his career was dealt after his infamous Oscars slap. He has fallen off the cliff he's describing and managed to bounce back, to borrow a Big Sean phrase. It's all seemingly in line with the path that Sean has been on as of late. The rapper has not only changed his approach to recording, but to art in general. His first book, Go Higher, is scheduled for release later in the year. It will focus on personal well being, according to the rapper's press release.

Big Sean has also displayed a mature approach to rap beef. He assured fans he was cool with Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West, despite their past disagreements. He also told Charlamagne tha God that he's more interested in raising a family than he is topping the charts. More recently, Big Sean tweeted out plans to promote a more family-friendly vibe at his concerts. "'On Up' gimme that cook out feel," he wrote. "Local food vendors, merch, performance that the whole family can come to."