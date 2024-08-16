Rob49 Adds GloRilla To His Skilla Baby-Assisted Hit "Mama"

Big Glo replaces Tay B on this new version.

Rob49, Skilla Baby, and GloRilla have all been tearing it up over the last year and change. It feels like each artist has really come into their own and are dropping the best material of their careers so far. Because of their boosts in popularity, it seems like each week they are on a new single or album. In terms of notable accomplishments for each one of them, here's probably their biggest. For GloRilla, its tough. But ultimately we are going to choose her new mixtape, Ehhthang Ehhthang. It has multiple hits as well as some of her best beat selection to date. For Skilla Baby, it has to be The Coldest. It's his biggest project with loads of co-signs from some the brightest stars.

Finally, for Rob49, it might have to go to his collaboration with Lil Wayne. Being able to work with a fellow Louisiana legend this early into his career is nothing to sneeze at. All of these milestones are why it makes so much sense for all three of these rappers to come together on one record. That would happen to be Rob49's hit single, "Mama", which originally featured Tay B, but now has GloRilla. This means it's a remix, but a slight one at that. The beat and verses from Rob and Skilla remain intact. The only change is that the Memphis femcee has her own set of bars.

She takes on the role of the women that the two male artists are talking about getting with one the song. It creates a predictable but highly-applicable dynamic. The lines with "dada" in them are funny and add a little bit of extra character to the straight-forward trap banger. You check out the GloRilla "Mama (Remix)" with the link down below.

"Mama (Remix)" - Rob49, Skilla Baby, & GloRilla

Quotable Lyrics: