Rob49 Works With Lil Wayne For The First Time On Rapid-Fire Banger "Wassam Baby"

Two stars past and present from Louisiana's rap scene, have just made fireworks on their first attempt. We are talking about Rob49 and Lil Wayne this time around. Their talents mesh extremely well on "Wassam Baby." "Wassam" is a slang term that originated in the New Orleans area and it means "What's up?" This song shows how easy Rob and Wayne have it when it comes to pulling women all over the country.

Production-wise, the blistering piano keys are a major element and highlight. Both Rob and Weezy find a pocket easily and they coast over the Southern-tinged beat. Mr.49 handles a quick verse, but his hook is the best part of his performance. It has a nice pace and it will work its way into your head right from the get-go.

Listen To "Wassam Baby" By Rob49 And Lil Wayne

This is another major moment for the rising star. Rob49 got on nearly everyone's radar last year after his surprise feature on Travis Scott's massive UTOPIA record. "TOPIA TWINS" was the wildest and raunchiest banger from it and the music video has become a sensation as well. However, after this offering with Wayne, Rob might have solidified himself as a big name in the rap game. A music video for "Wassam Baby" will be premiering later today.

Quotable Lyrics:

Wassam, baby? You know who I am, baby

F*** her for a thousand dollar, call that b**** my grandbaby

She want be lil' Weezy baby, it's lil' Weezy, baby

Told her don't forget to say that, baby, no amnesia, baby

I'm Ms. Cita's baby, drinkin' like a margarita, baby, I'm a skeeter, baby

'Round me, these b*****s lose control, finders keepers, baby

