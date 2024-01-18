Lil Yachty Catches Heat From Fans Online For New Megan Thee Stallion Bar

A new Lil Yachty lyric has the rapper in trouble with music fans once again. It comes just a few months after an NSFW reference to Billie Eilish during an appearance on Drake's new album For All The Dogs got him in similarly hot water. While Billie herself laughed the lyric off many of her fans took it as disrespectful. That's the case once again following a new lyric that directly references Megan Thee Stallion and her shooting incident with Tory Lanez.

Funny enough, Drake himself was one of the first rappers to get in trouble for referencing Megan on a song. A track from his collaborative album with 21 Savage Her Loss featured a bar implying he didn't believe Megan's telling of the events. In a new collaboration with DONTKALLMELUXXY called "SYDNEY" Yachty makes the same mistake of writing about the situation. “Better watch where you step or get treated like Megan Thee Stallion,” the lyric in question reads. The lyric is an attempted double meaning as Megan was notoriously shot in the foot by Tory Lanez. Unsurprisingly, the lyric was met with massive backlash online. Check out the bar in question below.

Read More: Lil Yachty Clowns Drake For Instagram Caption

Lil Yachty's Troublesome New Megan Thee Stallion Lyric

Fans online conjured plenty of backlash against the lyric. Subsequently, many called it completely unnecessary as it doesn't serve any important role song at all. Additionally, others were just surprised by what sounded like a legitimate threat to shoot women the same way Meg was shot. Check out some of the fan reactions to the lyric below.

Though the song hasn't made it to streaming yet it's racking up tens of thousands of views on YouTube. It's also gaining quite a bit of traction on Twitter as numerous high-profile accounts have shared clips of the controversial lyric. Tory Lanez was convicted of shooting Megan and sentenced to 10 years in prison last year. What do you think of the backlash for Lil Yachty's lyric about Megan Thee Stallion? Do you think rappers should stop referencing the incident? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Lil Yachty's 7 Biggest Hits

[Via]