DontKallMeLuxxy And Lil Yachty's "SYDNEY" Makes Controversial Reference To Megan Thee Stallion

Lil Yachty's relentless run is seemingly never going to end at this point. The eccentric rapper hailing from Georgia arguably has the biggest year in 2023 out of anyone. From dropping his experimental and psychedelic journey that was Let's Start Here, to working with J. Cole on "The Secret Recipe," this guy was all over the place. Now, he is back once again with someone who he is familiar with, but not many may know.

DontKallMeLuxxy is also a rapper and he is from Brooklyn, New York. His career is pretty minimal even though he has been dropping since 2017. He has dropped five singles in the past year or so and has one album to his name. That would be Bishop, which dropped right around the time he got his start. As we mentioned, he and Yachty have a history together. Together they dropped a track called "Trance" in 2020.

Listen To "SYDNEY" By DontKallMeLuxxy And Lil Yachty

Now, they are back for a YouTube exclusive track called "SYDNEY." While it is another big moment for Luxxy, it comes with a caveat. If you are a Megan Thee Stallion fan, you may want to turn away from this one. According to Uproxx, people are bashing the track for the distasteful reference Luxxy makes in regards to the Tory Lanez fiasco. He raps, "That n**** always there better watch where you step get treated like Megan Thee Stallion." Her supporters were quick to flame him on Twitter, saying, "That Megan Thee Stallion bar was NOT necessary or needed." Another goes, "Every tongue that rises against Megan Thee Stallion will fall." It will be interesting to see if she has anything to say about this.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "SYDNEY," by DontKallMeLuxxy and Lil Yachty? Who had the better performance and why? Is Luxxy's bar about Megan Thee Stallion uncalled for? Do you think she will/should respond to this? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding DontKallMeLuxxy and Lil Yachty. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Man, this s*** a marathon, keep breathin' (Keep going)

Already made miles at Veneta

She gon' think you a trick 'til you treat

That n**** always there better watch where you step get treated like Megan Thee Stallion

P42 Wallaby Way Sydney, finding this h*e man I think she Australian

Disrespecting my name on the gang that I bang then Shh! Its gon get valid

