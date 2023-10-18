Lil Yachty’s 7 Biggest Hits

Lil Yachty and his style of rap were not initially welcomed, especially by older Hip Hop fans. However, his unique mumble rap technique has earned him a large following of younger audiences that has undoubtedly influenced the generation that came after him. With the variety of flows that have emerged in the last decade, he’s gained a reputation for his eclectic mixture of Hip Hop subgenres. The ever-smiling rapper is all about spreading good vibes with his music, and he’s since stayed true to his sound.

In a chat with The New York Times, Lil Yachty described his songs as being “all-purpose positivity.” This has proved particularly evident in the reception of his trippy, party-starting hits. While he may not appeal to a lot of rap purists, his flows, hooks, and eccentric style have captured many hearts, both young and old. He’s gradually become a household name in the new wave of modern and influenced even the likes of Drake. With over five studio albums and several mixtapes, these seven tracks of his are widely considered his best works.

7. “One Night” (2015)

This track was Lil Yachty's breakthrough single and also identified him as one of the successes during the height of SoundCloud rap. Released in 2015, the song quickly went viral thanks to Yachty's unique delivery, which he termed “bubblegum trap.” The song's music video, which features Yachty rocking his signature bright red hair and clear crystal beads on a yacht, has garnered over 130 million views. “One Night” reached number 49 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also helped to introduce Lil Yachty to a wider audience and pave the way for his future accomplishments.

6. “Minnesota” (2016)

Following the success of “One Night,” “Minnesota” was another one of Lil Yachty's early hits. The song was released as the second single from Yachty’s debut mixtape, Lil Boat. The song had originally been released as a part of Yachty’s Summer Songs EP (2015). However, it was re-released as a remix featuring Quavo, Young Thug, and Skippa da Flippa on the Lil Boat tape. “Minnesota” attracted a ton of attention, and was also used in a Sprite commercial that featured LeBron James. The song's music video takes place in an ice hockey stadium with Yachty and his friends playing a hockey team. They vibe and dance, with Quavo and Skippa eventually joining in on the celebrations. “Minnesota” was a success and also got a SoundCloud remix by PnB Rock titled “Alaska.”

5. “Peek A Boo” ft. Migos (2017)

The release of “Peek A Boo” came at a time when Kendrick Lamar’s album DAMN was dominating the airwaves. Yachty dropped two singles off his album Teenage Emotions, which included “Peek A Boo.” This track performed fairly well commercially, peaking at number 78 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The trap-inspired track showcases great chemistry between Lil Yachty and Migos. “Peek A Boo” has since achieved a platinum certification by the RIAA for selling over one million units.

4. “Plastic” (2021)

“Plastic” is an iconic track from Yachty’s 2021 mixtape, Michigan Boy Boat. The song features rappers Icewear Vezzo and Rio Da Yung OG, who wonderfully complement Yachty's intensity. It is also one of the most criminally underrated songs in Yachty’s entire discography. While it did not chart, the song is a certified hit among hardcore fans of the rapper and is regarded as one of his best deep cuts. As far as his following is concerned, “Plastic” is a staple favorite, and one of his best tracks ever.

3. “Poland” (2022)

“Poland” is a solo track by Lil Yachty that was released in 2022 that marked a significant shift in his career. The lyrics of the hook, “I took the Wock to Poland,” had social media abuzz. The viral song is a trap-inspired track that had about 6 million plays on SoundCloud. It also earned Yachty an invitation to Poland. The song's music video features Yachty in a substation all trippy on his way to Poland. The viral hit peaked at number 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

2. “Broccoli” (2016)

Although Lil Yachty is a featured artist on “Broccoli,” the song by D.R.A.M. is perhaps Lil Yachty's most well-known song. Released in 2016, the song has since garnered over 800 million Spotify streams, and earned the pair their first Grammy nomination. “Broccoli” was an unexpected song featuring two unlikely collaborators, but it turned out to be a very successful gamble. The song is a melody combination of a bouncing piano loop and flute. It was positively received by fans, peaking at number five on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming Yachty's first top 10 single.

1. “iSpy” (2016)

"iSpy" is a collaboration between Lil Yachty and Kyle, 2016 and 2017 XXL Freshmen, respectively. The song is a catchy and upbeat track that nods to the kids’ game of the same name. The music video features Kyle and Lil Yachty playing on the beach, having the time of their lives. It is also visually appealing, featuring both artists in a variety of bright and comical backgrounds. “iSpy” was a massive commercial success, reaching number four on the Billboard Hot 100, and spending 30 weeks on the chart. The song was Yachty's second top-10 single.

