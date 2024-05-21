2Rare, Rob49, & Skilla Baby Collab For Raunchy Club Anthem "C4"

It seems that a lot of rappers who are in their early 20s these days are pumping out a lot of trap party tracks. One of those names who is nearly making it his brand it feels like is 2Rare. He hails from the historic and colorful city of Philadelphia. Artists who have been contributing to its exuberance include Lil Uzi Vert, Armani White, and Tierra Whack. However, 2Rare might need to start being in those conversations, especially with songs like "C4."

He may not be as innovative or creative as those names, but he is trying to perfect the club anthems. "C4" may be one of his best outings yet. Especially since the 23-year-old rapper is bringing along some artists who know a thing or two about making bangers. In this instance he is working alongside Rob49, and Detroit rising star, Skilla Baby.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Drops Hard-Hitting New Freestyle Over "Like A G6"

Listen To "C4" By 2Rare, Rob49, & Skilla Baby

One of the standout qualities of this song is the lush and carefree production. Of course, it's got the traditional resonant bass, hi-hats and kick drums. However, the twinkly sound effects laced on top when 2Rare's chorus pops in, gives it an early 2000s feel in a way. Each rapper also breathes some extra life into "C4" with their high energy and sometimes hilarious bars.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "C4" by 2Rare, Rob49, and Skilla Baby? Is this one of 2Rare's better song as of late, why or why not? Who had the strongest performance? Do you think a new project is going to be coming soon? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding 2Rare, Rob49, and Skilla Baby. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Call me Mr.Moneygetter, bulletproof ripper

Call me Mr.Popmys***likeabrandnewpimple

You know she ain't f*** with him

That's why she f***in me

You know that I'm ballin

Coulda played for Heat Elite

Read More: YG Announces "Just Re'd Up 3" & All The Important Details