Megan Thee Stallion Drops Hard-Hitting New Freestyle Over "Like A G6"

At the start of May, Megan Thee Stallion warned fans to keep a lookout for what was coming soon. She hasn't disappointed so far starting with her newest single "BOA." The song is the third in her series of snake-themed released following last year's "COBRA" and this year's "HISS." The song is off to quite a hot start, racking up over 10 million streams in its first 10 days ahead of its debut on the Hot 100 later this week. The song is expected to debut inside the top 40 of the chart when the full roster is released. It follows "HISS" which debuted at number one, becoming the first of a few diss tracks this year to do so.

Throughout the month she's also been sharing some new freestyles with fans on a weekly basis. Fittingly, she's calling it Megan Mondays and has already taken on a few notable songs. But her newest freestyle may be her most unconventional yet. She takes on the beat from Far East Movement's 2010 radio smash "Like A G6." Though the song doesn't seem like a natural fit for her fast flows right away, she absolutely eats the song up from the moment she starts rapping and fans in the comments agree. Check out the freestyle itself and some reactions to it below.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion & Pardison Fontaine Relationship Timeline

Megan Thee Stallion Freestyles Over "Like A G6"

In the comments, fans share some pretty positive reactions to her newest performance. "Gunna sound like Gunna, Future sound like Future and Megan sound like Megan. No need for her to switch her style" one fan notes, refuting arguments that her freestyles all sound the same. "Bodying freestyles, on a sold out tour and about to release the hottest female rap album of this year. I see why they mad," another comment reads.

What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion's new freestyle over Far East Movement's "Like A G6?" What song do you hope she freestyles over for next week's Megan Monday post? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Stuns In Motivational-Themed Nike Ad

[Via]