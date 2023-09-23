2Rare Finally Releases His First Album With “Truth Or Rare”

The wildly entertaining and up-and-coming rapper, 2Rare has just put out his debut album. The Philly native has not been in the game for that long, as he began his career right around 2020. His dreams and aspirations to make it to the NFL changed once he moved across the country to Los Angeles, things changed for him. He began to pursue music and dancing and since then, 2Rare has taken off from that point on. He is already getting massive co-signs from other artists too.

In an interview with XXL, he mentioned some wise advice from longtime Chicago rapper Lil Durk. 2Rare told XXL, "Lil Durk always reminds me, 'Bro, you got the world, you got the youth, you got the kids, you got the influence.' So, no matter what you do that’s different from everybody else, keep doing it." The youngster is also on the 2023 XXL Freshman list.

Listen To Truth Or Rare From 2Rare

Durk is featured on the project with him being placed on "Q-Pid." 2Rare released a ton of lead singles for his debut. "Rare Steppa," "Rare's Room," "Toxic Ish," "One of One," "Don't Run," and "Rare Story Pt. 2," all make it on the final product. Unfortunately, it does drop the hype of the listen because half of the album was already out. However, it is the first project of many for the young artist. You will find tons of infectious flows and energy all across the board. Other features include Sha EK and SleazyWorld Go.

What are your initial thoughts on 2Rare's debut album, Truth or Rare? Which songs are you enjoying the most so far? Is he one of the most entertaining rappers in the game right now? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest album releases, as well as all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Truth or Rare Tracklist:

Rare Story Pt. 2 Lady Cop Just Do It Rare Steppa Don't Run with NLE Choppa Toxic Ish Q-Pid with Lil Durk Side B*****s Lil Mama Bankrolls with Sha EK Baby Father 2 Man with SleazyWorld Go One of One (Back It Up Pt.2) Rare's Room

