NLE Choppa & 2Rare Link Up On High-Octane Track “Don’t Run”

NLE Choppa has been extremely consistent over the last few years. Although he has changed up his lyrical content on occasion, he remains an exciting artist. Fans are always tuning into his projects. Moreover, NLE has proven to be an interesting guy on the whole, which has many fans looking to him for his take on things that concern the universe. At this point, he is an established voice in the culture, and he will not be going anywhere, anytime soon.

Meanwhile, NLE has been working with a young artist out of Philadelphia, 2Rare. In case you didn’t know, 2Rare recently made it to the XXL Freshman list. Overall, he is an exciting artist who can deliver a mix of flows. Moreover, he has been doing a lot with the Philly club sound that has been getting traction in mainstream hip-hop. Recently, the two linked up for a new song called “Don’t Run” in which they merge these two styles.

NLE Choppa x 2Rare

In this new song, 2Rare starts off the track with some production that is meant for the Philly club scene. His energy is off the charts, and he does a good job of varying his flows. Moreover, NLE Choppa also does a great job with this song thanks to his ability to match 2Rare’s energy. The production also becomes more in line with what we typically hear from NLE, during this section. Overall, this is a great collaboration that we hope to hear more of in the future.

Quotable Lyrics:

Run up his block like full court

You gon’ see who can shoot for sure (Ah, ah)

They hidin’, they can’t take it

Don’t look down we up the score

