2Rare
- Mixtapes2Rare Finally Releases His First Album With "Truth Or Rare"Philadelphia's own 2Rare delivers his first project with features from some big names. By Zachary Horvath
- Songs2RARE And Blueface Join Forces For "2HUMPY"Blueface and 2RARE drop a new song amidst the recent drama.By Zachary Horvath
- SongsNLE Choppa & 2Rare Link Up On High-Octane Track "Don't Run"NLE Choppa and 2Rare make a great team. By Alexander Cole
- Music2Rare: Philly Rapper On The Come UpWith a signature white hairline and a larger than life personality, 2Rare is a distinct newcomer.By Demi Phillips
- SongsFrench Montana & 2Rare Turn Up Gaucho's South Bronx Gym In "RATATAAAAA" Music VideoThe upbeat new track follows Montega's work on the Coke Boys' "CB6: Money Heist Edition" mixtape.By Hayley Hynes
- News2Rare Calls On Lil Durk For "Q-Pid"2Rare and Lil Durk team up on "Q-Pid." By Aron A.