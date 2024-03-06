2Rare Tesla Cybertruck Crash Damages Beverly Hills Hotel Sign

It's not often that 23-year-olds can afford to purchase brand-new vehicles for themselves, much less a Tesla Cybertruck. 2Rare was proud to show off his out-of-this-world whip on Tuesday (March 5). "Ina CYBER truck... It's no more keepin' uppppp," the young artist wrote in his Instagram photo dump's caption. "'2HUMPY IS BACK,' PRESAVE LINK IN BIOOOOO," he added, encouraging followers to get ahead of his upcoming single. We heard Rare's debut album, Truth Or Rare last September, and now it seems he's ready to continue carving out a lane for himself in the music industry.

His new car alone was enough to get people talking about the Philly native. However, Rare didn't stop there, as hours after first driving off in his Tesla, he wound up crashing it into a sign at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Rather than trying to cover up the incident out of embarrassment, 2Rare's been capturing that for his 647K followers too. "I [know] I f**ked that money upp y'all, I [know] 🤦🏾‍♂️," he admitted beneath that video clip.

2Rare Proudly Shows Off His New Tesla

The short snippet shows multiple police officers on the scene, with one of them capturing photos of the wreck. It remains unclear exactly how Rare's estimated $60,000 Cybertruck hopped the curb, and XXL didn't hear back in time for publication when contacting his team. For now, we'll wait and see what social media and the "Lady Cop" hitmaker himself have to say.

Cybertruck Crashes Into Beverly Hills Hotel

"Bro was blickin in the driver's seat 😂," one IG user laughed under 2Rare's post confirming his accident. "2 Hours Later *SpongeBob voice*," another quipped laughing at the rising star's misfortune. Can you believe the "DO IT AGAIN" hitmaker rammed his new Cybertruck into the Beverly Hills Hotel sign? Tell us your thoughts in the comments and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

