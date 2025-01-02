Tesla Cybertruck Explodes In Front Of Trump Hotel: What We Know

Las Vegas was shaken after a Cybertruck burst into flames. Elon Musk has spoken about the incident.

If you're anywhere near Las Vegas today, then you know there has been chaos due to two incidents, including a Tesla Cybertruck that exploded in front of the Trump Hotel. Fremont Street is a popular destination that was at the center of a reported possible hostage situation. Yet, that news came after video evidence showed the Tesla truck going up in flames, initially speculated to be a terrorist attack. Because this investigation is ongoing, officials haven't been forthcoming with confirming if terrorism was involved.

What Happened?

According to several reports, it was approximately 8:40 a.m. on January 1, 2025, when a Cybertruck erupted in flames outside of Vegas's Trump Resort. The New York Times stated that one person was confirmed deceased, and at least seven others were said to have been injured in the explosion. Officials have also purported that it was a mix of "fireworks, gas tanks and camping fuel" that were used as a "detonation system" method in the attack.

Earlier that same morning in New Orleans, Louisiana, a man reportedly with an ISIS flag attached to his truck drove through a crowd celebrating New Year's Eve, killing at least 10 people. As the chaos in both cities erupted, authorities tried to determine if the two happenings were related. However, investigators in Las Vegas have stated they believe the Tesla explosion was an "isolated incident." Nevertheless, The New York Times also reported that both the Cybertruck and the vehicle used in the New Orleans event were rented through the same app, Turo.

Officials Share What They Know

Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill sprung into action to alert the public of information obtained about the fire. "Obviously, a Cybertruck, the Trump hotel - there's lots of questions that we have to answer,“ he stated. "There is one deceased individual inside the Cybertruck and I don’t know whether it is a male or a female at this time." There is a reported video outside the Trump Hotel where the Cybertruck is seen driving around the resort about an hour before it parks in front of the location and bursts. Of the other seven victims harmed by the fire, McMahill revealed that their injuries were "minor."

The FBI is also actively pursuing an investigation. While speaking with reporters, FBI special agent Jeremy Schwartz refused to definitively call the episode a terrorist attack. "I know everybody's interested in that word," he said. "And trying to see if we can say, 'Hey, this is a terrorist attack.' That is our goal, and that's what we're trying to do."

Further, as the driver's identity remains a mystery, it was shown that the Cybertruck was rented in Colorado. Firefighters reportedly took only a few minutes to arrive at the scene following the explosion. The Trump Hotel was immediately evacuated, and guests were placed in nearby resorts. McMahill added, “There does not appear to be any further threat to our community here now."

Elon Musk Speaks On The Fire

Meanwhile, over on X, formerly Twitter, Tesla boss Elon Musk released information regarding the Cybertruck blaze. ”We have now confirmed that the explosion was caused by very large fireworks and/or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle itself,” the billionaire wrote. "All vehicle telemetry was positive at the time of the explosion." President Donald Trump also gave Las Vegas officials his "heartfelt" thank yous.

Moreover, a spokesperson for the Turo app came forward with a brief statement. "We are actively partnering with law enforcement authorities as they investigate both incidents," they said. Reuters added that the company was not under the impression that the drivers behind the New Orleans or Las Vegas incidents had criminal backgrounds.

Videos Storm The Internet