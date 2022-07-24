2rare
- Mixtapes2Rare Finally Releases His First Album With "Truth Or Rare"Philadelphia's own 2Rare delivers his first project with features from some big names. By Zachary Horvath
- Songs2RARE And Blueface Join Forces For "2HUMPY"Blueface and 2RARE drop a new song amidst the recent drama.By Zachary Horvath
- Music2Rare: Philly Rapper On The Come UpWith a signature white hairline and a larger than life personality, 2Rare is a distinct newcomer.By Demi Phillips
- SongsFrench Montana & 2Rare Turn Up Gaucho's South Bronx Gym In "RATATAAAAA" Music VideoThe upbeat new track follows Montega's work on the Coke Boys' "CB6: Money Heist Edition" mixtape.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesBronx Drill Star Dougie B Shines On "Nobody Bigger" Mixtape Feat. 2Rare, B-Lovee, & MoreThe New York native is best known for working with his brother Kay Flock and Cardi B on their smash hit "Shake It."By Hayley Hynes
- SongsNLE Choppa Turns Up With 2Rare In New Video “Do It Again”The fiery track comes on the heels of the rapper's public breakup. By Lamar Banks
- NewsAsian Doll Delivers Her "Let's Do A Drill" 21-Track Album Featuring Dougie B, Bory300 & MoreThe 25-year-old's project includes previously released singles "Nunnadet Shit," "Get Jumped" with Bandmanrill, and "Fell In Love."By Hayley Hynes