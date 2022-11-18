As his breakout year comes to an end Dougie B has another gift for his fans. This New Music Friday, the Bronx-born Drill sensation has finally unleashed his Nobody Bigger mixtape, complete with features from B-Lovee, 2Rare, Grammy-nominated hitmaker Cordae, and more.

Ahead of the project’s premiere, Dougie has been markedly sharing a consistent stream of singles. Among them is “Spinnin” featuring B-Lovee and Cordae, which also boasts a Three 6 Mafia sample from their “Ridin Spinners” song. Additionally, other new arrivals include “Keep It 100” and “Mad Max” featuring TG Crippy, the latter of which recently received an accompanying music video.

Fans have accordingly been leaving tons of positive comments for Dougie on YouTube. “Wow! Pastor Douglas and Brother Lovee did it again,” one person correspondingly wrote. “Thank you for this exquisite piece of music! Cordaecious did his thing too! May God bless you three. Stay safe in Holy Jesus’ name. Amen,” they further noted.

Furthermore, other noteworthy appearances on Nobody Bigger include Shawny Binladen’s work on “No Discussion” and Justoo Gustoo on “No Crazy.”

Meanwhile, the title with the most features is track 10, “Underground.” Across the three-minute and 14-second long title, we hear from Luisss, midwxst, KA$HDAMI, and finally, yvngxchris.

As for solo songs, Dougie chiefly holds his own on tracks like “I’m Back,” “Forever On That,” and “All Eyes On Me.”

Stream Nobody Bigger on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, let us know what your top three favourite titles are in the comments. Additionally, make sure to visit HNHH later this weekend for more music release updates.

Nobody Bigger Tracklist: