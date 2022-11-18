b-lovee
- Original ContentB-Lovee Details The Value Of Hard Work, Talks Bronx Drill Origins & More In "On The Come Up"B-Lovee joins HotNewHipHop for the latest episode of "On The Come Up" where he breaks down Bronx's drill scene, his influences, and more.By Joshua Robinson
- MixtapesBronx Drill Star Dougie B Shines On "Nobody Bigger" Mixtape Feat. 2Rare, B-Lovee, & MoreThe New York native is best known for working with his brother Kay Flock and Cardi B on their smash hit "Shake It."By Hayley Hynes