2RARE And Blueface Join Forces For “2HUMPY”

2RARE and Blueface are here for a brand new song called “2HUMPY.” The track is now the 15th single that either features or stars him this year. 2RARE has worked with some established names in the rap game such as French Montana, NLE Choppa, and Lil Durk. He continues to blow up and this new collaboration with Blueface is further proof of that. But first, let us take a quick look at where 2RARE has come from, for those who do not know.

He legally goes by Naseem Young and put all of the pressure on himself to make it big in the music industry. He fully dedicated himself to rap in his teenage years, and this came after a realization that the life of a rap star would be a more fulfilling career path for him over school and football. The song that launched his career was “Big Bag,” released independently in 2019, which allowed 2RARE to sign a joint deal with 10K Projects, Homemade Projects, and Internet Money Records.

Fun Is One Word To Use

2RARE and Blueface have something here with “2HUMPY.” It is an easy breezy listen and it is all about a shout-out to those with a lot of junk in the trunk. The beat almost seems to sample “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-A-Lot and it adds perfectly to what the song is aiming for. These two might need to collaborate more in the future.

Quotable Lyrics:

I keep me a blick before the opps get closer I'm givin' her d**k I ain't givin' her closure Getting closer and closer Shake that s**t with your hips and your shoulders

