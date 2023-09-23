Eminem’s Ex-Wife Received $615K Loan From Rapper’s Company For New House

Kim Mathers, the ex-wife of Eminem, reportedly received a loan of $600,000 from the rapper to buy a new home. According to property documents obtained by The Sun US, Mathers received a loan of $615,000 from Shady Games Inc., which is owned and founded by Eminem. Mathers used the money to purchase a four-bedroom home in Macomb, Michigan. She received the loan in December 2022 as she prepared to move out of the custom mansion bought for her by Eminem some years ago. Mathers sold that home for $1.35 million in March 2023.

The move shows the progress that the exes have made since their rocky marriage in the late 90s and early 2000s. Over the past few years, Eminem has attempted to make amends for his behavior in a number of ways. While this has included traditional reconciliation methods, Eminem also expressed his regret in his 2017 song "Bad Husband". The pair are reportedly set to see each other at their daughter's upcoming wedding.

Record Label Wanted Mark Wahlberg To Replicate Eminem

MT. CLEMENS, MI - MARCH 26: Kim Mathers appears in Macomb County Circuit Court March 26, 2007 in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. Mathers' ex-husband, Marshall Mathers, also known as rapper Eminem, filed a motion seeking to prohibit her from making derogatory, disparaging, inflammatory and otherwise negative comments about him in public, claming that her comments could harm the couples' daughter Hailie. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

However, a loan to his ex-wife is not the only headline the Detroit rapper has been involved in this week. In a recent interview, Mark Wahlberg revealed that he quit the music industry because his record label wanted him to emulate Eminem. “They continued to push me further in the opposite direction, that’s when I decided not to make another record and to wait out my contract. Could I have been Eminem? I certainly hope not. I like Eminem, I think Eminem’s really talented, but I’m trying to go a completely different route.” Wahlberg had had a #1 single in "Good Vibrations" as part of Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. However, Interscope wanted Wahlberg to replicate the aggressive style and subject matter of the Detroit rapper.

Furthermore, Wahlberg wanted to avoid such a path given where his life was at the time. Wahlberg's attempt to break into the music biz came after a brief stay in prison. In the late 80s, Wahlberg had been sentenced for the violent assault of two Vietnamese men. At the time, Wahlberg claimed that he had been under the influence of PCP when the crimes occurred. However, it's not the only link between Eminem and Wahlberg. According to an interview earlier this year, Eminem was the first choice for the role in The Fighter that would eventually go to Wahlberg.

