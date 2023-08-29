Republican Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Addresses Eminem’s Cease And Desist

The long-running history of artists asking politicians to stop using their music during their campaigns continues. Recently, 2024 Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and Eminem are the latest pairing to join the list. It all began when the 38-year-old went viral earlier this month from performing Eminem’s classic song “Lose Yourself” at the Iowa State Fair. After seeing the clip of Vivek the Michigan rap megastar did not take too kindly to him performing it. The history of Em’s distaste for the Republican political party goes back years.

This is especially true when former President Donald Trump was running for office. Eminem said enough is enough as he decided to get in touch with BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.) with a request to prevent Ramaswamy from using his music in the future. BMI followed through as they sent a cease and desist letter to the potential future president making him aware to never use a single melody from the icon’s discography. “BMI will consider any performance of the Eminem Works by the Vivek 2024 campaign from this date forward to be a material breach of the Agreement for which BMI reserves all rights and remedies with respect thereto.”

Read More: Artists Pour Out Love For August 08 After Unexpected Passing

Vivek Ramaswamy Responds: Watch

"Will the real slim shady please stand up?" — Vivek Ramaswamy on Eminem sending him a cease and desist to stop using his music pic.twitter.com/Pr16Q1plBf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 29, 2023

Fast forward to August 29, Vivek joined MSNBC for a one-on-one interview. They discussed a host of topics, including the Eminem cease and desist request. Ramaswamy agreed to let bygones be bygones, but he added a little extra to his response. “I’ll respect his wishes but I would just say will the ‘Real Slim Shady’ please stand up?” He goes on, “Eminem and his rise used to be a guy who actually stood up to the establishment and said the things the establishment didn’t want him to say.” Vivek then ended his response with well wishes for Eminem, “But I have hope for him that he will one day rediscover the ‘Renegade’ that made him great and I’m rooting for that success in his life.” Maybe Eminem will write a diss track back?

What are your initial thoughts on this response to Eminem from Republican Vivek Ramaswamy? Do you think Eminem was right to send a cease and desist towards Ramaswamy? Or, are you on the politician’s side? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Read More: Richard Sherman Hits Skip Bayless With A “Pause” In Viral “Undisputed” Clip