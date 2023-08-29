Artists Pour Out Love For August 08 After Unexpected Passing

Earlier this week R&B singer August 08 unexpectedly passed away. His family made the announcement with an Instagram post. “As we all try to press through understand that we all come here to serve a soul purpose. I find comfort in knowing that my brother lived a full life of abundance. He was able to travel the world, and touch millions of people while fulfilling his soul purpose as a musician,” the statement began. The statement is specifically written by his sister and repeatedly addresses August as “my brother.”

“I am proud to have a brother who lives on through music, and I encourage you all to keep streaming his records and telling everyone how great he is. 08/08 = infinity. I give thanks to you all for the calls, text, and prayers. Please keep us uplifted,” her statement concluded. August 08’s mother also shared a statement of her own. “It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the death of our beloved son, brother, uncle, singer, songwriter, musician and mentor Ray Davon Jacobs, also [known] as August 08. He will continue to blossom and spread his love through music.”

Read More: AUGUST 08 & ScHoolboy Q Collaborate On “Cutlass” From R&B Star’s New Project

Rappers Share Tributes To August 08

The singer’s reach in the industry was on full display when numerous other singers and rappers paid tribute to him. Big Sean and Reason kept their posts simple with emoji tributes to the singer. Jeleel also added “Rest in paradise brother.” Vince Staples shared the singers track “ROLE MODEL” to his Instagram story with the caption “rest in peace” alongside it.

August 08 was a frequent collaborator that had worked with many artists in the past. He appeared often on the projects of various 88Rising members like Rich Brian and Joji. He released two new albums last year which featured Schoolboy Q, Jhene Aiko, and once again Joji. Before that he had collaborated on previous projects with rappers like Goldlink and Smino. RIP August 08

Read More: August 08 Is Headed “Towards The Moon” On His New EP Featuring Jhené Aiko & Joji

[Via]