Eminem’s Cease & Desist Letter Left Vivek Ramaswamy “Bummed,” His Wife Says

Vivek Ramaswamy was apparently bummed out after receiving a cease-and-desist letter from Eminem regarding his use of “Lose Yourself” on the campaign trail. The Republican presidential candidate’s wife, Apoorva, discussed his performance of the song during a recent interview with The Daily Mail. Ramaswamy had rapped the lyrics to Eminem’s iconic track during a campaign event in Iowa for Fair-Side Chats with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

“For what it’s worth, Vivek and the campaign didn’t turn on the music. It was from the folks of Iowa who turned on the music so there was nearly nothing for us to cease and desist from,” she said. “He loves that song – so it was a bummer. But that’s not at all an important part of this.” When asked how Vivek could improve his campaign, she also joked: “Certainly I would not rap as much as he does.”

Vivek Ramaswamy Performs Eminem's "Lose Yourself"

DES MOINES, IOWA - AUGUST 12: Biotech millionaire and Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy raps to Eminem's "Lose Yourself" at the conclusion of one of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds' "Fair-Side Chats" at the Iowa State Fair on August 12, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Republican and Democratic presidential hopefuls are visiting the fair, a tradition in one of the first states that will test candidates with the 2024 caucuses. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

After Ramaswamy's performance of the song, The Daily Mail published a letter sent from music publisher BMI to the politician's camp. “BMI has received a communication from Marshall B. Mathers, III, professionally known as Eminem, objecting to the Vivek Ramaswamy campaign’s use of Eminem’s musical compositions,” the publisher wrote. “BMI will consider any performance of the Eminem Works by the Vivek 2024 campaign from this date forward to be a material breach of the Agreement for which BMI reserves all rights and remedies with respect thereto.”

“Vivek just got on the stage and cut loose. To the American people’s chagrin, we will have to leave the rapping to the real slim shady,” a spokesperson for Ramaswamy's campaign told NBC News in response. Be on the lookout for further updates on the 2024 Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.

