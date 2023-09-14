Jake Paul Links Up With GOP Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy

In a new TikTok released by Jake Paul, the influencer and boxer linked up with Vivek Ramaswamy, who is currently third in GOP presidential candidate polling. The pair dance together as text appears on-screen explaining how Ramaswamy is making an effort to "reach out to the younger generations." It's actually quite the ironic post, given that Ramaswamy doesn't believe that people under the age of 25 should be allowed to vote. The billionaire has not made much of an impact on the polls. However, he has received a substantial amount of attention for a handful of his policies. As mentioned, Ramaswamy believes that, aside from a military exemption, the voting age should be 25. Furthermore, Ramaswamy believes voters must have to pass a civics test to vote. This is despite Ramaswamy himself not knowing when the Constitution was written.

Meanwhile, Paul is a longtime Republican. It is believed that he voted for Donald Trump in 2020 and only recently appeared to distance himself from the embattled former President. Elsewhere, Paul has criticized President Joe Biden on multiple occasions. His meeting with Ramaswamy comes a day after Paul, who calls himself "the people's champion" (to paraphrase Noah Lyles - "People's Champion of What?"), said he would be open to meeting with Presidential Candidates. At this time, it's unknown if any other candidates have reached out to Paul. At the time of writing, there are 13 widely recognized candidates running for the GOP nomination.

Ramaswamy Feuds With Eminem

However, Ramaswamy has previously gone viral for a few other reasons. Notably, he recently feuded with rapper Eminem. Ramaswamy had been using "Lose Yourself" at a number of rallies throughout 2023. However, he then received a Cease and Desist from Eminem over the usage of the song. This is Presidential election tradition at this point, with candidates (usually GOP) getting told to stop using an artist's music. This is usually because the artist isn't a Republican and doesn't want their music associated with the party. Hilarious examples include multiple GOP candidates being told to stop using "Born in the USA" by Bruce Springsteen. Clearly they had no idea that the song is not a patriotic ballad despite its title.

"I'll respect his wishes but I would just say will the 'Real Slim Shady' please stand up? Eminem and his rise used to be a guy who actually stood up to the establishment and said the things the establishment didn't want him to say. But I have hope for him that he will one day rediscover the 'Renegade' that made him great and I'm rooting for that success in his life," Ramaswamy said on MSNBC. Eminem doesn't often speak on his politics but he has made it pretty clear in the past that he is a supporter of the Democratic party. This is unsurprising given that Detroit regularly votes blue, even if Michigan votes red.

