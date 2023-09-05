Jake Paul, Adin Ross, & Sneako Get Transphobic In New Clip

Jake Paul, Adin Ross, and Sneako are three content creators who are controversial for very different reasons. Firstly, you have Paul who grew to prominence in 2017 following some wild antics on YouTube. At the time, he was a Disney star who was eventually fired due to his behavior. However, he was able to keep at it and become the biggest vlogger on the platform. Now, he is considered to be the greatest YouTube boxer of all-time. In fact, he just beat Nate Diaz by unanimous decision, which bodes well for his case.

Meanwhile, Adin Ross and Sneako are mostly known for streaming. Ross has grown throughout the pandemic and is known for being controversial just for controversy’s sake. As for Sneako, he was a YouTuber who eventually devolved into a Red Pill shill. He has had numerous racist outbursts and was even part of Kanye West’s entourage during his anti-Semitism crusade. Needless to say, if you put these three men together, you know something ridiculous is going to come out of it.

Read More: Saweetie Shares Stunning Photo Dump From Jake Paul Fight

Jake Paul Attempts To Get Canceled

Adin Ross & Sneako ask Jake Paul how many genders there are. 😮‼️ pic.twitter.com/aIoJaHnWF5 — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) September 5, 2023

Well, it looks like Jake Paul might want to get the press release and written apology ready. In the clip above, Sneako asks Paul “how many genders are there.” That is when Paul claims there are three: “male, female, and mentally ill.” Of course, this got a huge grin from Sneako and Adin Ross, who have been known for their transphobic comments in the past. While they have gotten in trouble for it, they don’t seem to care. Jake, on the other hand, has a lot more to lose, which makes his joke fairly surprising.

Only time will tell whether or not Jake is going to be facing any consequences for what he said on the stream. With the clip starting to go viral, the backlash is most certainly going to become more intense. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

Read More: Conor McGregor Calls Out Nate Diaz Over “Abysmal” Loss To Jake Paul