Sneako & Lil Pump Pop Out At Marlins Game Together

Two polarizing figures within their fields seem to embrace their often eyebrow-raising bong. Moreover, content creator Sneako and Lil Pump recently popped out to a Miami Marlins game, and even showed up on the Jumbotron. Many fans commenting on social media about this joked that very few people in that field probably knew who either of them were. Regardless, the Florida rapper was all smiles in a Chanel beanie, iced-out chains, and his infamously iconic colored dreads. They have a lot of history together, so it's not too random or surprising to see them popping outside for a good time.

However, if you're wondering why these stars are "polarizing," this baseball game isn't going to help you identify that. Since the boom of the SoundCloud era in hip-hop, Lil Pump made a name for himself off of antics, raw but simplistic trap hits, and his carefree and often wild persona. On the other hand, Sneako's notorious in YouTube and content cycles, most recently for transphobic comments with Jake Paul and Adin Ross. It's unclear whether these two bonded for their chaotic personas, their questionable views on the world, or both.

Read More: Fousey & Sneako Swatted On Stream Prior To Attending Lil Pump’s Pool Party

Lil Pump & Sneako Go Out For Some Baseball

Regardless, it doesn't seem like either has completely fallen off from pop culture, although they did take a dip over the years. While this is for very different reasons, it's hard to posit that either will give up on leveling up in their careers. For example, Sneako recently claimed that he, Ross, and FouseyTube are starting a content house together, or at least considering it. Considering the backlash that each creator often gets for their behavior, we imagine that morbid curiosity will be what draws dissidents in.

Meanwhile, the "Flex Like Ouu" MC still makes headlines every once in a while for his social media. Sometimes it's for his statements, other times for his fashion choices, and sometimes because he gets into some trouble. Whatever the case, it's almost impressive how, despite their music and content dwindling in quality and reach, these two still get eyes on them. With that in mind, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Sneako and Lil Pump.

Read More: Lil Pump Says He’s Retiring From Music To Become An Astronaut