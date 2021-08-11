Kim Mathers
- RelationshipsEminem's Ex-Wife Received $615K Loan From Rapper's Company For New HouseThe exes appear to be on good terms.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsEminem & Ex-Wife Kim Will Reunite At Daughter Hailie's WeddingThe 48-year-old also dished on how often she sees Slim Shady and her other kids, giving an insight into their current status.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureEminem's Ex-Wife Kim Cut Herself, Took Pills In Suicide Attempt: ReportIn the 911 audio, a woman called the authorities to say that Kim was "bleeding excessively" as she told them not to call the police.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureEminem's Ex-Wife Kim Scott Hospitalized For Suicide Attempt: ReportEminem's ex-wife Kim Scott was reportedly hospitalized following a suicide attempt.By Alex Zidel