Juicy J Comes Out Of Nowhere To Drop Off New LP "Mental Trillness 2"

When you think of Memphis, Tennessee hip-hop legends, Juicy J is almost always going to be one of the first names to come to mind. It makes sense because there may not be a more influential voice in that corner of rap than him. He may not be at the peak of his powers to some, but you can always rely on him to deliver some rock-solid tracks, even in the "twilight" of his career. In fact, Juicy J is doing just that on this latest record, Mental Trillness 2.

This is a follow-up to the original title, which hit streaming platforms back at the end of March in 2023. It is also the first project for Juicy J since then. The "Bandz A Make Her Dance" MC tapped a few features for Mental Trillness 2. Those names include the equally energetic Sukihana, as well as Xavier Wulf, idontknowjeffery, and Project Pat.

Listen To Mental Trillness 2 By Juicy J

Across this tape, Juicy J brings his trademark style, which is one of street grit, braggadocio, and raunchiness. One of the best moments in our opinion is the opening cut "Serenity." Juicy usually does not rap over calming instrumentals, but this angelic track is definitely a highlight. Overall, this is a solid outing from the veteran, and we can now check off one out seven albums to drop in 2024.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album Mental Trillness 2 by Juicy J? Which songs are you gravitating toward the most right now? Who had the strongest feature on the tape? Is this one of his best projects of his career, why or why not? Do you prefer the sequel over the original?

Mental Trillness 2 Tracklist:

Serenity Bury My Problems Overseas Desperate Measures 4 Life Sukihana (feat. Sukihana) My Hood He Did Fired Up Dig Cut Back Money Flippa (feat. Project Pat) Switched Up On The Way (feat. Xavier Wulf and idontknowjeffery) All It Takes (feat. Xavier Wulf) Suffering From Realness

