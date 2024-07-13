Juicy J & Xavier Wulf Craft A Consistent & Fun Trap Record With "Memphis Zoo"

Juicy J and Xavier Wulf are building on their chemistry from the former's past two projects.

"The album itself is SUPER fun. It's the signature Juicy J style, and Xavier Wulf fits very well into the mix. Short, fun and consistent, that's what a Juicy J album should be". That was one review left on Album Of The Year talking about the newest Juicy J project, Memphis Zoo. As the user says, this is a joint effort with the influential voice and Xavier Wulf. The latter is from Memphis as well, but even though he has been in the game for at least a decade, these two are quite unfamiliar with one another. In fact, Juicy J and Xavier Wulf did not collaborate as a duo until the former's 2023 tape, Mental Trillness. You can hear them together on "No Man".

After seeing their potential together, Juicy grabbed Xavier again for a couple of cuts of the aforementioned tape's sequel earlier this year. "On The Way" and "All It Takes" are the two joints to revisit. Now, on Memphis Zoo, their relationship is fully realized, and we share the same sentiment as the reviewer above. While Juicy J is undoubtedly a pillar of Southern hip-hop, he can be limited in terms of his approach to a track.

Where he is truly great is when he creates punchy and short tracks and Memphis Zoo excels in that area. Adding in Xavier Wulf further helps this project succeed, because while the beats do slap, they are all fairly similar. So, having that extra voice with a different cadence breaks up what could have been an even more monotonous listen. Overall, Juicy J and Wulf have a solid record and we recommend you give it a spin.

Memphis Zoo- Juicy J & Xavier Wulf

Memphis Zoo Tracklist: