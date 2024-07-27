Skilla Baby Includes Four Extra Cuts On The Deluxe Version Of "The Coldest"

Skilla Baby has been making a lot of noise out of the Detroit rap scene this year. He has really come into his own as of late and it's given him a much bigger audience. It seems every mainstream MC's newest tape or single has him on it. He has featured for Latto, Yung Miami, Coi Leray, Rob49, and many more. As a result of these new connections, a lot of them made it onto Skilla's The Coldest and its brand-new deluxe. The original version of this tape hit streaming platforms with 16 songs on April 26 to some pretty mediocre reviews.
Users on Album Of The Year gave it an overall rating of 54, citing that Skilla Baby has the potential to make some great tracks. However, they felt there were just far too many lackadaisical efforts to rate it any higher. Overall, we share those same sentiments, but the 25-year-old is back to give his die-hards some bonus material. On The Coldest (Deluxe), Skilla Baby has four unheard recordings which feature the likes of Rob49 (again), DaBaby (again), Baby Money, and fellow rising star, BossMan Dlow. Give these new additions a try with the links down below.
The Coldest (Deluxe)- Skilla Baby
The Coldest (Deluxe) Tracklist:
- Booby Trap On The River (feat. BossMan Dlow)
- Body Bangin
- RYN (feat. DaBaby & Baby Money)
- Soulja Slimm (feat. Rob49
- Trapped
- Free Big Meech
- Richie (feat. Moneybagg Yo)
- Mike Jack (feat, G Herbo & Rob49)
- Bulletproof
- Slimm Shady (feat. Mozzy)
- Whole Package (feat. Flo Milli)
- Crash (feat. Jeremih)
- Project X (G6) (feat. DaBaby & Southside)
- Wifey (feat. NoCap)
- Te Amo
- Misfit (feat. Polo G)
- Mama (with Rob49 & Tay B)
- Bae
- Black Force Music
- Plate