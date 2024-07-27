Skilla Baby Includes Four Extra Cuts On The Deluxe Version Of "The Coldest"

Skilla Baby has been making a lot of noise out of the Detroit rap scene this year. He has really come into his own as of late and it's given him a much bigger audience. It seems every mainstream MC's newest tape or single has him on it. He has featured for Latto, Yung Miami, Coi Leray, Rob49, and many more. As a result of these new connections, a lot of them made it onto Skilla's The Coldest and its brand-new deluxe. The original version of this tape hit streaming platforms with 16 songs on April 26 to some pretty mediocre reviews.