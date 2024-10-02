Skilla Baby & 4batz Shower Their Girls With Praise On "So Bad"

Skilla & 4batz show love to their "fire" ladies.

Both Skilla Baby and 4batz have been making their marks in 2024. The Detroit and Dallas products are XXL Freshman, and they also dropped some of their biggest projects. For Baby, that would be The Coldest which boasts features from Moneybagg Yo, G Herbo, Rob49, Flo Milli, Jeremih, and more. It's deluxe is even more stacked with BossMan Dlow and extra features from DaBaby and Rob. For the baby-voiced 4batz, he delivered his debut project with backing from Drake's OVO, u made me a st4r. Outside of sharing major success, they don't have a lot in common.

It's why this first collaboration between Skilla Baby and 4batz, "So Bad", is such a head scratcher. The former typically selects very aggressive trap beats, whereas the latter is better suited on woozy and slower tempo instrumentals. But in that same breath, both love to rap about women, so there is that. That's exactly what "So Bad" is about as Skilla and 4batz gas up their partners. The former does a sound a little out of place over the booming horn-backed background, as he raps in a scratchy and fairly quiet tone. But, we still want y'all to check it out and see what you have to say, so visit the link below to listen.

"So Bad" - Skilla Baby & 4batz

