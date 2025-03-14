4batz Is Stuck In A Vicious Tussle For Sustained Love On "MORTAL KOMBAT"

BY Zachary Horvath 21 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
4batz
Image via 4batz
The Dallas crooner and songwriter hasn't captured that next viral hit, but 4batz is back with another attempt in "MORTAL KOMBAT."

4batz has not beat the industry plant allegations yet in a lot of folks' eyes. Ever since dropping "act ii: date @ 8" and its subsequent remix with Drake, the same level of songwriting and melodies have not been there. Despite what he's said in the past about the label that he's been stamped with, his career may be in jeopardy already. His trajectory can definitely still change though, especially since he's only been in the industry for just under two years. Since dropping his debut EP u made me a st4r independently back in May, the Dallas crooner has been sharing a steady stream of features and singles.

He's nabbed collaborations with Lil Baby, Skilla Baby, and Jeremih as well. That's definitely a good sign as that tells us that the industry sees potential in him still. After that string of joint tracks, November saw 4batz leave off a solo effort in "hood grammy." There he focused on his rags to riches story, his family, and more. But this week, the 21-year-old alternative R&B creator is going back to what he's known for. That would be tracks about relationships both good and bad. In this case, 4batz is in a toxic one. On "MORTAL KOMBAT," he and his girl cannot seem to break this trend of fights, which sound both physical and verbal. At times it feels normal for him to be getting into these altercations. But at the end of the song, he comes to the conclusion that he's going to "fight for [her]" instead.

Read More: Black Excellence In Hip Hop History: Mics, Movements, & Milestones

4batz "MORTAL KOMBAT"

Quotable Lyrics:

You must think I'm done, but I'll be back around
And honestly, you're the one, until you start trippin' out
Oh, you know that you'll cry, but you won't turn it back around
Oh, you just love to fight, something to fight about

Read More: Roberta Flack Samples: A Lasting Legacy In Hip Hop

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
4 batz act v Songs 4batz Wrestles With Being In A Toxic Relationship On "Act V: There Goes Another Vase" 2.7K
4batz-u-made-me-a-st4r Reviews 4Batz "u made me a st4r" Review 1402
act iii remix 4batz kanye Songs 4batz Officially Releases "Act III: On God?" Remix With Kanye West 2.1K
TwoGether Land Music 4batz Leaves Fans Puzzled After Announcing Solo Tour "Thank U, Jada" 1362