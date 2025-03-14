4batz Is Stuck In A Vicious Tussle For Sustained Love On "MORTAL KOMBAT"

The Dallas crooner and songwriter hasn't captured that next viral hit, but 4batz is back with another attempt in "MORTAL KOMBAT."

He's nabbed collaborations with Lil Baby , Skilla Baby, and Jeremih as well. That's definitely a good sign as that tells us that the industry sees potential in him still. After that string of joint tracks, November saw 4batz leave off a solo effort in "hood grammy." There he focused on his rags to riches story, his family, and more. But this week, the 21-year-old alternative R&B creator is going back to what he's known for. That would be tracks about relationships both good and bad. In this case, 4batz is in a toxic one. On "MORTAL KOMBAT," he and his girl cannot seem to break this trend of fights, which sound both physical and verbal. At times it feels normal for him to be getting into these altercations. But at the end of the song, he comes to the conclusion that he's going to "fight for [her]" instead.

4batz has not beat the industry plant allegations yet in a lot of folks' eyes. Ever since dropping "act ii: date @ 8" and its subsequent remix with Drake , the same level of songwriting and melodies have not been there. Despite what he's said in the past about the label that he's been stamped with, his career may be in jeopardy already. His trajectory can definitely still change though, especially since he's only been in the industry for just under two years. Since dropping his debut EP u made me a st4r independently back in May, the Dallas crooner has been sharing a steady stream of features and singles.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.