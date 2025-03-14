4batz Is Stuck In A Vicious Tussle For Sustained Love On "MORTAL KOMBAT"

4batz has not beat the industry plant allegations yet in a lot of folks' eyes. Ever since dropping "act ii: date @ 8" and its subsequent remix with Drake, the same level of songwriting and melodies have not been there. Despite what he's said in the past about the label that he's been stamped with, his career may be in jeopardy already. His trajectory can definitely still change though, especially since he's only been in the industry for just under two years. Since dropping his debut EP u made me a st4r independently back in May, the Dallas crooner has been sharing a steady stream of features and singles.
He's nabbed collaborations with Lil Baby, Skilla Baby, and Jeremih as well. That's definitely a good sign as that tells us that the industry sees potential in him still. After that string of joint tracks, November saw 4batz leave off a solo effort in "hood grammy." There he focused on his rags to riches story, his family, and more. But this week, the 21-year-old alternative R&B creator is going back to what he's known for. That would be tracks about relationships both good and bad. In this case, 4batz is in a toxic one. On "MORTAL KOMBAT," he and his girl cannot seem to break this trend of fights, which sound both physical and verbal. At times it feels normal for him to be getting into these altercations. But at the end of the song, he comes to the conclusion that he's going to "fight for [her]" instead.
4batz "MORTAL KOMBAT"
Quotable Lyrics:
You must think I'm done, but I'll be back around
And honestly, you're the one, until you start trippin' out
Oh, you know that you'll cry, but you won't turn it back around
Oh, you just love to fight, something to fight about