4batz Releases Mellow New Single "Hood Grammy"

Since entering the scene with the viral single " act ii: date @ 8, " Dallas-based singer 4batz has had a quiet 2024. His debut mixtape, U Made Me a St4r , was set to be released on Drake 's OVO Sound label after the rapper hopped on a remix of the track and took a liking to the singer. However, that did not materialize, and he instead released the project independently. None of the tracks on the tape even approximated the success of "date @ 8." But based on the lyrics from his latest track "hood grammy," 4batz seems to be fine with the success he's already achieved.

"hood grammy" is a victory lap of sorts for 4batz. He talks about how he was broke when he dropped out of school, but has since made enough money to "buy a brand-new Bentley." The track is dedicated to his mother and grandmother, the former of whom raised him as a single parent. He also dedicates the track to those in the trenches, and others who stood by him. He may not have a Grammy, but the support he's gotten from his peers more than makes up for it in his mind. Structurally, it sounds a lot like "date @ 8," with similar vocal flourishes and a cloudy beat. It's a catchy track that sounds nice on a speaker. He has not announced plans for another album yet. But in the meantime, check out the new single from 4batz below.