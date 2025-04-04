Waka Flocka Blames His Age On Becoming "Soft"

Waka Flocka Flame has stirred conversations after candidly admitting that age has made him "soft" in romance. On April 2, an Instagram user, @livebitez, shared footage from a recent livestream in which the rapper reflected on his evolving perspective on love and relationships. "The older you get, you just become so soft," he confessed, laughing. "When it comes to these women, you be like, ‘Damn, I need somebody to hold me. I’m in this b*h by myself—I don’t want no thots. I just want my girl.'" Acknowledging how some men might see his words as a sign of weakness, he added, "Y’all don’t know, bruh. Y’all folks get older, then y’all gon’ know—ain’t nothing like having something next to you... type st."

Comments quickly filled with reactions, many calling out Waka for his past choices. User @princesskittytaylor reminded him, "You had that. You had a whole family. You cheated and your karma gone hurt bruh." Others echoed similar sentiments, with @prettyniecey30 writing, "You coulda had that with Tammy from the looks of it she was all for you," referencing his former wife, Tammy Rivera. Another commenter, @imsashasanders, remarked, "Literally had one of the most beautiful women on earth and fumbled…spare us with the shenanigans."

Waka Flocka's Emotion

While some responses criticized his past, others empathized with his realization. "Nah fr. The older you get, you just want stability, love & peace," @k.4karma noted. "It don’t come with age, it come cause of maturity," @on1y1kay added. Meanwhile, @governmentworkeranonymous pointedly stated, "You weren’t soft as a husband lol."