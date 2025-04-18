Waka Flocka Flame Accidentally Starts Beef With DDG Over The Latter's Fashion Choices

DDG sternly told Waka Flocka Flame to stop speaking on his name, and Waka Flocka Flame seemed to oblige... Or did he?

DDG recently had to address some beef rumors concerning an interaction with Young Thug, but there is no such obfuscation when it comes to his animosity towards Waka Flocka Flame. What's most ironic about the situation is that Waka probably didn't know what he walked into.

As seen in The Neighborhood Talk's Instagram post below and in coverage from AkademiksTV on Twitter, the Michigan rapper called out the Atlanta-based MC for his comment under DDG's recent IG post. "wtf you doing lil bra," Waka Flocka Flame wrote.

Halle Bailey's ex partner responded to this dig during his livestream, remarking on how Waka Flocka had apparently commented other negative things on his IG about men employing more feminine fashion choices. Also, DDG called him out for trying to be nice and cool with him in person despite his attacks, and made various other comments telling him to back off.

In response, the "No Hands" spitter seemed to post an Instagram shot of his own. However, if this really was a response to DDG, he revealed he will simply let his comments slide. "Me... really me... Waka Flocka Flame.... Ima ignore it [100 emoji]," he captioned a picture of his confused face.

DDG & Halle Bailey Relationship

It seems like the 38-year-old didn't expect DDG to take his comments so seriously. He's probably used to more overt backlash and instigation, as Waka Flocka Flame's political views have landed him in hot water in the past.

As for his new and unexpected beef opponent, DDG is struggling to be a father online. He called out Internet users who accused him of using his son for clout, and has had to balance social media uproar around his coparenting relationship with Halle Bailey with not just defending his former partner, but also making his own grievances clear in respectful ways. It's not as easy as one may think...

Still, there is hope for these two to let bygones be bygones. After all, Waka Flocka Flame recently reflected on becoming "soft" with age, so hopefully he and DDG understand this is a small thing to tussle over. The moral of the story: be mindful of your comments, and know you can't control disrespect, but you can control your reaction to it.

