Waka Flocka Flame often gets in hot water for his controversial political views, but no scandal has been as incendiary as this. During his show on Friday night (May 2) at the Ohm Lounge in New Orleans, as caught by Sophie Ferrara on Twitter, a man wearing a swastika shirt took the stage during the concert.

The whole background behind this shocking display of Nazi imagery is a bit unclear, but Twitter has some possible answers. Some reports suggest that attendees claim staff refused to remove him, whereas folks allegedly tried to kick out people booing at him. But take everything with a grain of salt.

According to the Ohm Lounge's statement on the matter, per StopAntisemitism on Twitter, the man with the swastika shirt is "a New Orleans-based co-performing artist" and they "do not know the performer's intent." They stated the shirt might be a form of satire or political commentary, but nevertheless, without the necessary context, they denounce this imagery.

In addition, the Ohm Lounge stated that Waka Flocka's manager, who is Jewish, became "shocked and disturbed" when he heard about this. The self-proclaimed "soft" rapper has apparently not responded to this controversy at press time.

Waka Flocka Flame DDG Beef

This follows some more trouble for the Atlanta MC, such as Waka Flocka Flame accidentally starting a rap beef. When he kept commenting about DDG and his fashion choices, the spitter and streamer finally decided to stand up for himself.

He basically called Waka Flocka out for always acting nice in person, but thinking he can send some shade or mocking comments his way online. We'll see if this actually develops into a rivalry for the two, since Waka seemed to just brush the whole thing off altogether.

This recent concert backlash sadly joins other instances of rappers cosigning antisemitism. Of course, we're talking about Kanye West and his abhorrent crusade over the last several years.

In fact, Waka Flocka Flame predicted a Kanye West album back in December, and we didn't expect that story to have more context now. We'll see if Waka Flocka responds to this backlash or if we get some more background information to understand how various individuals let this happen.