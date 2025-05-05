Waka Flocka Flame Concert Causes Backlash After Man With A Swastika Shirt Takes The Stage

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1371 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Waka Flocka Flame Concert Swastika Shirt Hip Hop News
Nov 4, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Waka Flocka Flame and DJ Whoo Kid pose for pictures before the match between New York City FC and Atlanta United at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Waka Flocka Flame's concert joins Kanye West's antics as recent instances of rappers associating with Nazi imagery.

Waka Flocka Flame often gets in hot water for his controversial political views, but no scandal has been as incendiary as this. During his show on Friday night (May 2) at the Ohm Lounge in New Orleans, as caught by Sophie Ferrara on Twitter, a man wearing a swastika shirt took the stage during the concert.

The whole background behind this shocking display of Nazi imagery is a bit unclear, but Twitter has some possible answers. Some reports suggest that attendees claim staff refused to remove him, whereas folks allegedly tried to kick out people booing at him. But take everything with a grain of salt.

According to the Ohm Lounge's statement on the matter, per StopAntisemitism on Twitter, the man with the swastika shirt is "a New Orleans-based co-performing artist" and they "do not know the performer's intent." They stated the shirt might be a form of satire or political commentary, but nevertheless, without the necessary context, they denounce this imagery.

In addition, the Ohm Lounge stated that Waka Flocka's manager, who is Jewish, became "shocked and disturbed" when he heard about this. The self-proclaimed "soft" rapper has apparently not responded to this controversy at press time.

Read More: The Wife Or The Kids: Waka Flocka's Answer Creates More Social Media Backlash

Waka Flocka Flame DDG Beef

This follows some more trouble for the Atlanta MC, such as Waka Flocka Flame accidentally starting a rap beef. When he kept commenting about DDG and his fashion choices, the spitter and streamer finally decided to stand up for himself.

He basically called Waka Flocka out for always acting nice in person, but thinking he can send some shade or mocking comments his way online. We'll see if this actually develops into a rivalry for the two, since Waka seemed to just brush the whole thing off altogether.

This recent concert backlash sadly joins other instances of rappers cosigning antisemitism. Of course, we're talking about Kanye West and his abhorrent crusade over the last several years.

In fact, Waka Flocka Flame predicted a Kanye West album back in December, and we didn't expect that story to have more context now. We'll see if Waka Flocka responds to this backlash or if we get some more background information to understand how various individuals let this happen.

Read More: Waka Flocka Flame Reveals He Faked Getting Jumped By 10 People And Fans Clown Him For It

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Waka Flocka Flame Beef DDG Hip Hop News Streetwear Waka Flocka Flame Accidentally Starts Beef With DDG Over The Latter's Fashion Choices 5.3K
2023 One Music Festival - Day 2 Politics Waka Flocka Flame Doubles Down On Trump Support After Mocking Biden Fans 1.8K
Syndication: The Courier-Journal Music Waka Flocka Flame Hints At Kanye West Album Dropping In December 1.8K
2023 Dreamville Music Festival Politics Waka Flocka Flame Demands Joe Biden Supporters Leave During Concert 1.8K