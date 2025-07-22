Waka Flocka Flame Tossed From Montauk Hotspot After Brazen Argument With Staff

BY Cole Blake 338 Views
MLS: New York Red Bulls at Atlanta United FC
Nov 25, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Recording artist Waka Flocka Flame in attendance during the second half of the MLS Eastern Conference Championship between the Atlanta United and the New York Red Bulls at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Waka Flocka Flame reportedly told staff at the Montauk venue, "I’m worth $20 million. Do you know who I am?”

Waka Flocka Flame got kicked out of Surf Lodge in Montauk on Sunday after a fiery altercation with staff, according to a new report from Page Six. The outlet says Waka rolled up with a 14-person group and attempted to bypass a crowd by going in a side entrance. A security guard attempted to stop them, but it didn't go over well.

“Waka berated the guard,” a witness claimed to Page Six. “He was saying, ‘Go f–k yourself, you’re a d–k.’ He said ‘f–k’ a thousand times.” Eventually, another security guard came over, and the two decided to let them in after some arguing. Despite the win for Waka, he allegedly didn't let it go. A few moments later, he stormed back outside to confront them again, this time with one member of his group allegedly shouting a homophobic slur.

“I’m worth $20 million. Do you know who I am?” Waka reportedly said. The staff finally lost their patience and kicked him out. “The whole thing happened quickly, under three minutes," the source told Page Six.

“It’s simply not okay to treat staff with disrespect no matter who you are,” Surf Lodge management told Page Six in a statement. “It would have been nice to have him join us for the festivities, but not at the cost of mistreating [our] teammates.”

Waka Flocka Flame Net Worth

Earlier in the day, Waka performed at the nearby Bounce Beach Club and he was apparently in good spirits. “The show was great,” one concert goer told Page Six. “He was bubbly and fun. He was taking selfies with people’s phones.”

Waka Flocka Flame has released a number of hit songs over the years, including "Hard in da Paint," "No Hands," and more. It's not hard to imagine that his claim about being worth $20 million is far off. IdolNetWorth previously reported his net worth to be $7 million in 2024.

