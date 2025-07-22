News
montauk
Music
Waka Flocka Flame Tossed From Montauk Hotspot After Brazen Argument With Staff
Waka Flocka Flame reportedly told staff at the Montauk venue, "I’m worth $20 million. Do you know who I am?”
By
Cole Blake
12 mins ago