The Wife Or The Kids: Waka Flocka's Answer Creates More Social Media Backlash

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Waka Flocka Flame smiles at Herald-Leader photographer Alex Slitz before the game against Florida Saturday night at Kroger Field in Lexington. Oct. 2, 2021 Kentucky Vs Florida October 2021
Waka Flocka has stirred up controversy for his comments about Donald Trump, Gucci Mane, Crypto, and Joe Biden.

Waka Flocka has ignited a heated debate after sharing his stance on a hypothetical moral dilemma. While many challenged his perspective, others rallied to his defense. During an appearance on the "It’s Giving" podcast, the Atlanta rapper was asked to make an impossible choice: if he were on a boat with his wife and child and both fell overboard, who would he save? Before the host could even finish the question, he responded without hesitation. "My wife," he declared. "That’s my wife. I loved my wife before I loved my child. How can I choose my child over someone who created them? Respectfully, I can make another one. I cannot recreate the woman I love. It’s impossible."

He doubled down on his position, emphasizing his belief in the sanctity of love. "You can’t play with love, real talk. And this isn’t for people just figuring out relationships or moving in together. This is real. So, I know that child wasn’t meant for me." Despite not currently being married, Waka’s remarks ignited a passionate discussion across social media. Some echoed his reasoning, while others found his stance deeply flawed.

More: Waka Flocka Flame Reveals He Faked Getting Jumped By 10 People And Fans Clown Him For It

Waka Flocka’s Family

"I’m saving my wife. We can make another child," wrote @NigelThornBearE on X. @floridabadboy69 added, "Harsh reality of an ethical dilemma. You can create another child, but it’s not nearly as easy to find another wife once you’ve got a good one." On the other side of the debate, many were stunned by his logic. @Cordelra countered, "No parent wants to be saved over their child." @Realairejay weighed in, writing, "I’m saving my son, then I’ll try to save my husband. My child comes first."

Flocka was previously married to Tammy Rivera and played a significant role in raising Rivera’s daughter, Charlie. Though his comments were purely hypothetical, they have reignited age-old questions about love, loyalty, and the unbreakable bond between parents and children.

More: Waka Flocka Flame Shows Off Brutal Injuries After Allegedly Being Jumped By 10 Men
[via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
2023 One Music Festival - Day 2 Relationships Waka Flocka Flame's Ex & Current Girlfriend Get Into Instagram Spat 25.2K
2023 Dreamville Music Festival Relationships Waka Flocka Says He Won't Settle In His Next Relationship 1.8K
waka flocka girlfriend Relationships Who Is Waka Flocka's New Girlfriend "Big Mel"? 20.0K
Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images Relationships Waka Flocka Still Doesn't Like Prenups, Says Love Isn't About Money 1.8K