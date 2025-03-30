The Wife Or The Kids: Waka Flocka's Answer Creates More Social Media Backlash

Waka Flocka has ignited a heated debate after sharing his stance on a hypothetical moral dilemma. While many challenged his perspective, others rallied to his defense. During an appearance on the "It’s Giving" podcast, the Atlanta rapper was asked to make an impossible choice: if he were on a boat with his wife and child and both fell overboard, who would he save? Before the host could even finish the question, he responded without hesitation. "My wife," he declared. "That’s my wife. I loved my wife before I loved my child. How can I choose my child over someone who created them? Respectfully, I can make another one. I cannot recreate the woman I love. It’s impossible."

He doubled down on his position, emphasizing his belief in the sanctity of love. "You can’t play with love, real talk. And this isn’t for people just figuring out relationships or moving in together. This is real. So, I know that child wasn’t meant for me." Despite not currently being married, Waka’s remarks ignited a passionate discussion across social media. Some echoed his reasoning, while others found his stance deeply flawed.

"I’m saving my wife. We can make another child," wrote @NigelThornBearE on X. @floridabadboy69 added, "Harsh reality of an ethical dilemma. You can create another child, but it’s not nearly as easy to find another wife once you’ve got a good one." On the other side of the debate, many were stunned by his logic. @Cordelra countered, "No parent wants to be saved over their child." @Realairejay weighed in, writing, "I’m saving my son, then I’ll try to save my husband. My child comes first."