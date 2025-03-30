News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Its Giving Podcast
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
The Wife Or The Kids: Waka Flocka's Answer Creates More Social Media Backlash
Waka Flocka has stirred up controversy for his comments about Donald Trump, Gucci Mane, Crypto, and Joe Biden.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
March 30, 2025
1307 Views