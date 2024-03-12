Waka Flocka Flame's Ex & Current Girlfriend Get Into Instagram Spat

Waka Flocka Flame may have dropped a romantic song for his girlfriend on Valentine's Day this year, but now, his love life is a bit more of a combative topic. Moreover, social media started speculating after his current girlfriend Melanie and his ex-girlfriend Tammy Rivera posted alleged subliminals on Instagram about their bonds with the rapper. "Being washed up and can't let go of your past is type cr*zy," Mel shared with the added caption: "This is the one, cuz it's giving jealous and bitter." "No one can make me jealous over a seat I had first. You wouldn't be sitting there if I didn't get up," Tammy expressed.

Then, when The Neighborhood Talk covered this, Waka Flocka Flame's ex hopped in the comments. "Man I'm just waking up it's 9am over where I'm at," she wrote. "Waka we literally just talked about this last night (your morning). Waka get her please for I hurt this lil girl feelings. Oh btw that post wasn't even about him nor you but hit dogs holla. You f***ing up your seat Sh ein Tammy."

Waka Flocka Flame's Current & Ex Girlfriend Seem To Attack Each Other, Tammy Divorce Not Finalized

Furthermore, Tammy also responded to comments about Waka Flocka Flame's new girl, and addressed their as-of-yet unfinished divorce, which means they're still legally married until they handle some business. A fan wrote: "She just wanted the girl to know they still talk. Becoming a side chick to a man you had first is very embarassing." "Sweetie we talked cause our daughter," she replied. "and to be honest we still legally married so we have to talk cause we have business that has to be handled together until them papers are signed! Grown ppl business."

More IG Developments

"Why we doing this s**t on the Internet," the Trump-supporting MC's mother clapped back at Tammy. "We don't do this s**t." Elsewhere, Betty Idol (who Tammy had previously fought with on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta) left a loving comment on Mel's most recent Instagram post. As such, it seems like there's plenty of tea to go around here, and Waka Flocka Flame hasn't said much about it. For more news and the latest updates on him, keep checking in with HNHH.

