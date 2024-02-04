Waka Flocka Flames Yasiin Bey For Wearing Dress After Dissing Drake

During an interview with The Cutting Room Floor last month, Yasiin Bey FKA Mos Def shared his take on whether or not Drake makes hip-hop music. "Why are you doing this to me?" he jokingly responded, seemingly attempting to steer clear of any controversy. "Drake is pop to me. In the sense, like, if I was in Target in Houston, and I heard a Drake song. It feels like a lot of his music is compatible with... shopping. Or, as you know, shopping with an edge in certain instances."

For obvious reasons, Drake and his fans were less than thrilled with his comments, and fired back with full force. Drizzy even went on to call Bey a "Bohemian Bucket," or "crackhead," after finding out about his short-lived marriage to a woman from Toronto.

Waka Flocka Weighs In On Yasiin Bey's Fit

Social media users have been a bit more critical of Bey since he seemingly dissed Drake too, recently flaming him for a bold outfit he debuted on Instagram. The outfit in question consisted of a silver jacket, a plaid skirt, and a pair of shiny platform boots. For the most part, commenters weren't really feeling the look, including Waka Flocka Flame. He recently reacted to the flashy fit in a clip on Instagram, making it clear that he's not a fan.

"That Mos Def buddy is tripping," he begins. "You go from goddamn telling Drake he not hip hop to putting on a goddamn 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper dress like a wrestler... So that's what hip hop is?" While some commenters agree with Waka Flocka's take on the situation, others argue that fashion doesn't necessarily correlate with the kind of music someone makes. What do you think of Waka Flocka calling out Yasiin Bey for dissing Drake and then wearing a dress? Do you agree with him, or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

