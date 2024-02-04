Yasiin Bey Roasted For Latest Outfit

Yasiin Bey showed off an outfit on Instagram, Friday, that is proving to be quite polarizing on social media. The look features a grey jacket over top of what appears to be a blue and red kilt with leather pants. "@MARNI. Thanks to the team there," Bey captioned the picture. "#424DRAGONBOOTZ #ZANZIBARICUSTOMS #RICKOWENSLEATHERPANTS #JACQUESMARIEMAGE #FRIENDSANDFAMILY SALUTE."

When DJ Akademiks shared the look on his page, fans trolled the legendary rapper. "I ain’t gonna front I thought this was Saucy Santana showing us he lost weight," one user remarked. Others brought up Bey's recent criticism of Drake. "Look at this n***a," another wrote. "& he had the nerve to say drake make music for shoppers. Clearly this n***a needa go shopping cause the Andre 3000 hand me downs ain’t working for buddy…"

Yasiin Bey Attends Paris Fashion Week

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 20: In this image released January 21, Yasiin Bey poses during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2021-2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

As for his comments on Drake, Bey made headlines for remarking that the Toronto rapper makes music for Target shoppers. "Drake is pop to me. In the sense, like, if I was in Target in Houston, and I heard a Drake song. It feels like a lot of his music is compatible with… shopping. Or, as you know, shopping with an edge in certain instances," he said. "Of course, I get it. It's likable. It's likable… 'Wooooo! So many products! So many SKUs! Look at all these SKUs (stock-keeping units, more commonly known as bar codes)! Oh, so many products. I love this mall! Look at this place. I mean, look at this place! They have everything, everything's here! They have everything here! Oh, this is great. This is the new Drake, do you hear it? It's great…'

Yasiin Bey Shares Polarizing Outfit

Drake has since trolled Bey on social media in response. Check out the controversial Instagram outfit above and be on the lookout for further updates on Yasiin Bey on HotNewHipHop.

