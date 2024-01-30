Drake Shouts Out Yasiin Bey In Newly Unearthed Video

The Drake and Yasiin Bey beef has taken a series of bizarre turns since it first sparked earlier this month. Issues between the two began when Bey, formerly known as Mos Def, was asked about the "Slime You Out" rapper on a podcast. In his response to a question about him, Bey claimed that his music is closer to pop than rap. He went on to claim that's because it's the kind of thing you would hear while out shopping.

The comments led to quite a bit of discussion online among both fans and fellow rappers. Artists like NLE Choppa and Common went online to defend Drizzy's music as rap and discuss what qualifies something as rap music in the first place. That eventually led to Drake himself responding. First he shared a video to his Instagram of Method Man discussing the intersection of rap and culture in an old interview. Then he doubled down, calling Bey a "crackhead" in a follow-up post. Bey also received some backlash online for a video of him performing during a Paris Fashion Week show. The performance featured mostly singing and had fans making jokes about what is actually real rap. But now, an old video of Drake is complicating the situation again.

Drake Shouts Out Yasiin Bey In Year-Old Video

In a new video now making the rounds online, Drake shouts out Yasiin Bey. He shows Bey love for letting him serve as the opening act on tour before he was famous. It's not even a particularly old video either as the person who shared it claims it was only take one year ago.

That newest development follows an apology for the situation from Yasiin Bey. The apology for his comments had fans thinking that Drake may have made a few calls in order to settle the situation. What do you think of Drake shouting out Yasiin Bey in an old video from before their beef? Does it change how you view the pair's disagreement? Let us know in the comment section below.

