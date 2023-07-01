Waka Flocka Says He Won’t Settle In His Next Relationship

Waka Flocka Flame hopped on social media earlier this week, warning any potential partners that he won’t be putting up with nonsense in his next relationship. He shared a post on Instagram, which reads, “To be honest getting back into dating is wild.. 1 red flag and ima ghost you.” The rapper went on to write, “my patience is limited for various reasons and i been thru way to much to settle.”

Waka Flocka and his former wife, Tammy Rivera, divorced in 2022. He continues to co-parent Rivera’s son from a previous relationship, Charlie. In his post, he also asks his mother, Debra Antney, to stop trying to play matchmaker. “Ma please stop sending me your potential daughter-in-law’s,” he writes, “they cr*zy.” It’s clear that this time around, Waka is looking for the real thing.

Waka Flocka Won’t Put Up With Any “Red Flags”

Following the news that Waka Flocka and Rivera were getting a divorce, he discussed the reasoning behind their breakup in an interview with HipHopDX. “It’s definitely depressing with egg on your face, but when it’s like, for me, it just feels more comforting to say, ‘Man, I feel like I caused it,'” he revealed. “That’s me being a bigger man.” He added, “That’s not saying me, I’m the reason that we split. That’s not the reason. There’s no reason. That cheating stuff, that shit happened eight years ago. The reason we split is … there’s no reason, I’m telling you. You don’t even know. It was just a mutual feeling.”

Waka continued, opening up about the lessons he learned in his previous relationship. “I think every moment of each individual person’s life is meant to strengthen them, not hurt them,” he explained, “Going through my breakup taught me all this.” “I think when I see people or situations that are super toxic,” he added, “it let me know I’ve grown bigger than this. It’s time to grow up.” “I’m bigger spiritually,” he says, “I’m mentally stronger than this. I need to go.’

