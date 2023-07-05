Waka Flocka is someone who has been around for a very long time. Overall, he has a ton of great hits. He is also someone who has never been shy to showcase his personality. He is one of those artists who always seems to pop out at the most random places. However, when he does show up on the scene, you know it is going to be an amazing party. All these years later, fans have a great respect for him, and it is most certainly well-deserved.

That said, there are still those who want to hear his opinion on all things related to hip-hop and the culture that surrounds it. A lot has changed since the prime of his career, and it is always interesting to get perspectives on the new rappers. While speaking to Complex, Waka actually gave his take on the fashion world and the way some artists dress. As you are going to see in the video down below, he doesn’t really approve of it.

Waka Flocka Speaks

Essentially, Waka Flocka believes that a lot of these artists are dressing like vampires these days. This is an especially poignant observation when you consider all of the Opium artists. Playboi Cart, Ken Carson, and Destroy Lonely are all leading the charge with all-black clothes and tons of designer. Their aesthetic very much correlates to what Waka Flocka is talking about here. Although, tons of fans love this look and they will defend it to the death.

The Opium style of dressing yourself will continue to be polarizing. However, expect young people to continue doing it. Let us know what you think of what Waka Flocka had to say, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always bring you the biggest releases from the biggest artists.

