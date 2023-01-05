There were plenty of gems pulled from Shannon Sharpe’s interview with Waka Flocka. The rapper is often candid during such conversations, and he didn’t hold back on Club Shay Shay. Waka spoke about YSL’s RICO case and even addressed the tragic passing of Takeoff. Additionally, he also touched on being shot 13 years ago during a robbery in Atlanta.

Reports stated Waka was at a car wash when someone demanded the rapper hand over his jewelry. During the incident, the armed thief fired off one shot. The bullet reportedly traveled through Waka’s shoulder, arm, rib, and lung. He recalled thinking his assailant would have to kill him for his chain.

As terrifying as the event and recovery may have been, Waka looks at how the moment changed his life for the better.

“Yeah, I still go to the car wash,” he told Sharpe. “I know what happened, definitely, 100 percent.”

“I thank God for that, too. That was a blessing, because that weekend, I was making like a quarter million. I was going to buy some bricks and some pounds. That’s God that stopped me. I thank God because I was arrogant as f*ck.”

He added that the old version of himself “died that day.”

Waka also revealed that he had opportunities to retaliate, even kill the man responsible.

“I deserved that bullet, man,” he said. “The sh*t I know today. I can’t be mad at nobody ’cause it helped create who I am today.”

Watch Waka Flocka on Club Shay Shay above.