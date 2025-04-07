DDG & Halle Bailey's Son Halo Can Talk, Here's What He Said

DDG admitted to India Love that the Ferrari he brought for Halo's first birthday was actually a rental car.

DDG and singer Halle Bailey reached a touching milestone in their journey as first-time parents. Their infant son, Halo, spoke his first word—and fittingly, it was “dada.” The moment, quietly monumental yet deeply personal, was captured in a video DDG uploaded to YouTube on March 25. In the clip, the artist coaxes Halo to repeat the word, gently encouraging him. After a few tries, the baby boy utters “dada,” prompting an immediate and emotional reaction from both parents. DDG beams, exclaiming, “He said it!” as joy lights up his face.

That simple, spontaneous exchange struck a chord with their fanbase. The video quickly made waves across social media, drawing waves of heartfelt messages from followers who have watched the young family grow. For DDG and Bailey, the moment was more than viral content—it marked a symbolic shift, a tiny voice echoing the responsibilities, love, and connection that define new parenthood. Halo was born in December 2023, quietly ushering the couple into an entirely new chapter of their lives. Since then, DDG and Bailey have offered intimate glimpses into their family dynamic, balancing stardom with the everyday beauty of raising a child. Halo’s first word became an especially tender highlight.

DDG & Halle Bailey

Reflecting on it in a later interview, DDG described the experience as surreal. He called it one of the most meaningful memories of his life, admitting that no amount of fame or music success compared to that feeling. The joy, he said, was unmatched.

More than just a developmental milestone, Halo’s first word speaks to the powerful bond forming between father and son. It also showcases how parenthood has softened and deepened both artists in the public eye. Their fans, many of whom have grown with them, now witness the evolution of their story in real time—one that blends youth, celebrity, and domestic life in a uniquely modern way. As DDG and Halle Bailey continue to grow into their roles as parents, moments like this remind audiences that even amidst celebrity, the most powerful experiences are often the quietest ones.

