instagram comment
- RelationshipsTravis Scott Returns To Instagram, Receives Love From Kylie Jenner, Roddy Ricch, Sheck Wes & MoreThis is Scott's first post since the Astroworld tragedy nearly two months ago.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureYo Gotti Is A Big Fan Of Angela Simmons' Body PositivityYo Gotti had a few words in response to Angela Simmons' recent Instagram photo/By Rose Lilah
- Gram21 Savage Has Something To Say About Jada Pinkett Smith's Rihanna CommentsNo, Rihanna is NOT the only savage around...By Alex Zidel
- MusicBig Sean Delivers Album Update With Graphic Sexual InnuendoBig Sean is planning to go on tour once he wraps up his album.By Alex Zidel
- BarsYNW Melly Reminds DJ Akademiks His Lyrics Are 100% AuthenticProbably not the smartest comment to make considering his legal situation.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFuture Gets Dragged After Comparing Himself To Nipsey Hussle"We do need more like us."By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentNick Cannon Rips Kevin Hart: "Nipsey Hussle Look Like Your Pimp"Nick Cannon continues to troll his friend Kevin Hart in the comments.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentNick Cannon Clowns Kevin Hart Over Coupled-Up Underwear PhotoNick Cannon wants to know what the hell is going on in this picture.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJhene Aiko Explains How She Got The Scar On Her ChinJhené Aiko clears up the confusion in the comments section.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment6ix9ine's Girlfriend Rejects Young Chop After He Shoots His Shot: "YOU WISH FAT A**"6ix9ine's girl is holding it down in his absence.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Rejects His Son: "I Was Mentoring The Other Little Guy"50 Cent loves one of his kids. The other... not so much.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsOffset Comments On Cardi B Divorce: "Y'all Won"Offset may be blaming the fans for his split with Cardi B.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTrippie Redd To 6ix9ine: "BOOM Ur A Pedophile"Trippie Redd said yesterday that he was no longer entertaining 6ix9ine's shenanigans.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJohn Mayer Wishes He Could Be Post Malone's Personal PhotographerIs John Mayer dropping bars or is he just really stoned?By Alex Zidel
- MusicRihanna Assures Fans She's Working On Music: "It's Coming. Just Not Today Sis"Rihanna confirms that music is on the way... but when?By Alex Zidel
- MusicThe Game Defends His Right To Wear Tight Shorts On InstagramJayceon Taylor had time today.By Chantilly Post