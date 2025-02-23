Not So Fast! Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Ray J's Flirty Instagram Comment

Ray J is a big fan of Nicki Minaj, although it seems like she wants to keep the boundaries of their relationship very clear. Or, on the other hand, maybe this is just being cheeky. When he commented "So beautiful" under a recent video that she posted on Instagram, she was quick to draw a line in the sand. "@rayj the next step is blocked. Choose wisely, sir [eyes emoji]," the Trinidadian superstar expressed. Interactions like these are nothing new for her, whether it's with fellow celebrities or with random fans and Barbz online. But considering the context, there's reason to believe that there's more behind this skepticism.

For those unaware, Nicki Minaj and Ray J hopped on Instagram Live to talk about his wild comments about the Diddy situation. She chastised him for making light of the accusations that emerged against Sean Combs and for doubling down on unfounded claims. As such, it seems like the femcee balanced things out between maintaining respect for accusers and refusing to believe any allegation outright, and Ray hasn't been able to forget about it since.

Ray J Nicki Minaj

"I'm not even going to lie, I think about her every day," Ray J said of Nicki Minaj after their call. "I think about Nicki every day. In ways that nobody would want to be, right? 'Cause again, she's a married woman, and I've made it a point that every time I addressed her on the interview, it was Mrs. Petty. She's never on no junkie stuff like that but some of the things that she be saying to me just left me stuck, you know? And I haven't been the same since. [...] When Nicki and I talked, it felt like character to character. I felt like I was in some kind of, like, dominatrix skit. Is dominatrix a sin? I’m not going to even lie. I think about it every day."