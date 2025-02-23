Not So Fast! Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Ray J's Flirty Instagram Comment

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 75 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Ray J Flirty Instagram Comment Hip Hop News
February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Nicki Minaj (Onika Tanya Maraj) performs during halftime of the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden. The West defeated the East 163-158. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Ray J has been starstruck by Nicki Minaj ever since they spoke about his wild comments about the Diddy situation.

Ray J is a big fan of Nicki Minaj, although it seems like she wants to keep the boundaries of their relationship very clear. Or, on the other hand, maybe this is just being cheeky. When he commented "So beautiful" under a recent video that she posted on Instagram, she was quick to draw a line in the sand. "@rayj the next step is blocked. Choose wisely, sir [eyes emoji]," the Trinidadian superstar expressed. Interactions like these are nothing new for her, whether it's with fellow celebrities or with random fans and Barbz online. But considering the context, there's reason to believe that there's more behind this skepticism.

For those unaware, Nicki Minaj and Ray J hopped on Instagram Live to talk about his wild comments about the Diddy situation. She chastised him for making light of the accusations that emerged against Sean Combs and for doubling down on unfounded claims. As such, it seems like the femcee balanced things out between maintaining respect for accusers and refusing to believe any allegation outright, and Ray hasn't been able to forget about it since.

Read More: Respect Or Robbery? Nicki Minaj Fans Accuse Doechii Of Stealing Her Style

Ray J Nicki Minaj

"I'm not even going to lie, I think about her every day," Ray J said of Nicki Minaj after their call. "I think about Nicki every day. In ways that nobody would want to be, right? 'Cause again, she's a married woman, and I've made it a point that every time I addressed her on the interview, it was Mrs. Petty. She's never on no junkie stuff like that but some of the things that she be saying to me just left me stuck, you know? And I haven't been the same since. [...] When Nicki and I talked, it felt like character to character. I felt like I was in some kind of, like, dominatrix skit. Is dominatrix a sin? I’m not going to even lie. I think about it every day."

Meanwhile, other fans instead focused on Ray J and Nicki Minaj's comedic antics during their call, such as her hilarious reaction to his NSFW confessions. We'll see how their interactions continue to evolve in the near future and whether or not Nicki will have to block him.

Read More: Suge Knight Makes Shocking Allegations About 2Pac & Whitney Houston’s Deaths After Ray J Claims

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Detroit Pistons Music Ray J Admits He Thinks About Nicki Minaj “Every Day” Since She Called Him Out For Diddy Jokes 3.7K
Ray J's The Tronix Network Exclusive Premiere Event Music Ray J Makes NSFW Confession During Flirty Nicki Minaj Exchange 3.5K
NFL: Super Bowl XLVI-Halftime Show Music Nicki Minaj Calls Out Ray J For Making Jokes About The Diddy Allegations 9.0K
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Houston Astros Music 50 Cent Issues Ominous Warning To Ray J About Diddy's Sons And Their Altercation 24.0K