Ray J Claims Responsibility For Creating Lil Kim And Nicki Minaj Feud

Ray J is a one-of-one. He's been successful in multiple mediums, but also has a reputation for being a bit erratic. You never know what the singer is going to say, or what he's going to reveal about himself. He did it again on Friday. Ray J went on Vlad TV to discuss a wide array of topics. He eventually touched on the feud between Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj. What nobody saw coming, though, was the claim that he created the feud in the first place.

Ray J told Vlad TV that he used to live with Lil Kim. The singer praised the rapper for giving him a place to stay when he was California, but it was during this period he claims to have sparked a conflict between her and Nicki Minaj. "I spoke out of turn at a Lil Kim concert," he stated. "I said some sh*t, it wasn't cool." Ray J felt the feud got out of hand, and wanted to clear the air by coming clean. "It created friction with them and it shouldn't [have]," he posited. "I take full responsibility for that." The singer also voiced hope for a possible reconciliation between Kim and Nicki in the future. "I want her and Lil Kim to be straight," he asserted. I think that it's on the right path. Don't know where they are know."

Are Ray J And Nicki Minaj Friends?

The concert incident Ray J alluded to happened in 2010. The singer hopped on stage with Lil Kim and claimed that he had noticed lots of Kim "imitators" in the game. "A lot of imposters," he yelled. "Trying to do what Kim do. And I'm a little bit irritated by that sh*t." Ray closed out his tirade by crowning Kim the best female rapper in the game. Again, during the year in which Nicki Minaj released Pink Friday and the "Monster" verse. Kim and Nicki have been at each other's throats since 2010. The latter even called out her former manager for trying to squash her issues with Kim in 2024.

Ray J has been known to inflate his importance in pop culture events, despite what Vince Staples says. That said, the singer does seem to be on point with the timeline, and his friendship with both rappers is further proof. "I know that what I did, I'm very apologetic for," he reiterated to Vlad TV. These days, Ray's friendship with Kim and Nicki Minaj, in particular, is stronger than ever. Ray and Nicki seemingly flirt on IG every other month.