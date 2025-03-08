Ray J Appears To Suggest He “Made” Kim Kardashian

It seems like Ray J is fed up, and recently, the Love & Hip Hop star took to X to vent about it. In a post, he revealed that he's sick of being used for his status. "I'm so tired of being used for my fame, man," he began. "Kim is nothing without me wtf I made that b*tch #f*ckingLAThotties." Of course, most social media users assume he was referring to Kim Kardashian, who he famously appeared alongside in a sex tape released in 2007.

He's now getting ripped to shreds by the Skims founder's fans in the Hollywood Unlocked Instagram comments section. "He mad she richer than him lol," one of them writes. "Man Kim is a boss idc what yall say. She is so much more than a 15 year old tape, stop that narrative," another says.

Ray J On Lil Kim & Nicki Minaj

This is far from the first claim of Ray J's to make headlines this week, however. During a recent interview with VladTV, he also claimed to have created the long-running feud between Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj. "I spoke out of turn at a Lil Kim concert," he explained. "I said some sh*t, it wasn't cool." Ray J continued, claiming that his remark sparked the beef. "It created friction with them and it shouldn't [have]," he said. "I take full responsibility for that."